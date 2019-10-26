Dawson MP’s touching tribute to mother

MARGARET Anne Christensen was born in Glasgow, Scotland on July 31, 1955 to parents George and Sadie O’Brien.

She had a difficult start in life. A mistake made by medical staff during Margaret’s birth starved a section of her brain of oxygen, causing cerebral palsy, epilepsy and slight paralysis on her right-hand side.

Doctors advised putting her into a care facility as they said she would not make it past three years of age, but her parents refused to do so.

Despite Margaret’s disabilities, George and Sadie treated all their children the same, showing no favouritism or special treatment, not that any was needed. She had, at that stage, two sisters, Sheila and Grace, and a brother, Edward. Another brother, George, was born in 1965, in Australia.

Grace recalls that Margaret was not only strong in spirit and heart but was also strong physically and could arm wrestle with her left hand, beating all of her siblings.

In 1963, when Margaret was eight years old, the O’Brien family made the voyage to Australia, spending their first year in cramped conditions at the Wacol migrant hostel.

They then moved to Logan Avenue at Oxley, where Margaret attended St Joseph’s Convent, Corinda.

Her sister, Grace, recalls that Margaret had a tough time at school with some of the kids being very unkind about her disabilities, but she never let that bother her. Grace said, “Nothing ever seemed to faze her at all.”

However, a story from her brother Edward shows that might not have been the case all of the time.

One girl — a bully who was picking on Margaret — found out all about her good left hand when Margaret broke one of her fingers.

Her mother Sadie was called in afterwards and one of the nuns made the mistake of calling Margaret an “animal” in front of her.

The nun quickly found out where Margaret had got it from when Sadie ‘snotted’ her.

Needless to say, the O’Brien children left the convent for Oxley State School.

Margaret got her first job working in administration in Fortitude Valley at a watchmakers and then worked at Elphingstones — a Holden parts distributor. Later, she was the first of the O’Brien children to leave home, moving to Mackay for some bloke she met.

Every Friday night, Margaret would take Grace to the dances at the Taringa Rehabilitation Centre, which she went to for her disabilities. Wickety Wak were the resident band and the girls danced all through the night to their songs.

Ian Christensen found himself at the Taringa Rehabilitation Centre after he had major surgery to remove his leg following the discovery that a lump on his left shin was cancerous.

It was there he recalled meeting a young Scottish girl by the name of Margaret complete with tartan skirt and coat.

When they moved to Mackay, Margaret lived with Ian’s parents, Tony and Eileen, at their farm house at Te Kowai.

Margaret found work in Mackay, first as a secretary for a canvas repair man, and then as a live-in housekeeper for local doctors, Ian and Ruth Chenoweth, at their stately home called Illalangi, in Mount Pleasant where Illalangi Estate is now located.

In 1978, Ian and Margaret’s first child George was born, followed four years’ later by Antony and then, two years’ later, by Kathleen. They married in 1983, and while their disabilities led to a mighty struggle while raising three children, they prevailed.

Those children were also somewhat of a miracle as, along with doctors telling Margaret’s mother that she wouldn’t live beyond the age of three, Margaret had been told by medical authorities that she wouldn’t be able to have children.

She was a devoted and loving mother, always gentle and patient and kind. She honoured her husband and said of Ian that “he is my life”. Ian loved and cared for Margaret tremendously in return.

Together, they established and owned a small manufacturing business and a small distribution business.

Margaret had a few hobbies which she was passionate about: music, Scrabble, jigsaw puzzles and knitting but the main passion was bingo. She was always chasing the big prize which she won on numerous occasions.

Her home is full of complex jigsaw puzzles that Margaret proudly put together, even though her children would sometimes hide a piece from her so they could be the one to finish it.

Family members contested Margaret at Scrabble regularly but, despite not finishing high school, she had them mostly bested, relying on obscure words that only exist in the Scrabble dictionary.

She had a great love of music — especially 1950s tearjerkers, 1960s rock and roll, and classic country; and had a LP record collection that would make many DJs envious.

Margaret battled with bowel and liver cancer from 2014. She had two bouts of surgery initially, and more recently radiation treatment, with tests in April showing she was cancer free.

But two months ago, Margaret didn’t feel or look well and was hospitalised. Doctors diagnosed her with liver cancer once again but, due to the location of the cancer, this time, doctors said, surgery or medical treatment was not an option.

In her final weeks, Margaret said had achieved all her three life goals: marriage, children and owning her own home.

These goals would have been just a dream at the start of her life with her disabilities, but she thumbed her nose at doctor’s predictions, beating the three-year life expectancy by 61 years; and beating the no children diagnosis with three children.

Having run her race very well, on Thursday the 17th of October 2019, Margaret passed peacefully from this life to the next, while Ian held her hand.

She is survived by Ian, her children Kathleen, Antony and George and his wife April, grandchildren Lily, Hailey, Ashton and Sam, her brother Edward and sisters Sheila and Grace and will be missed by many other family members and friends.