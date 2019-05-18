Dawson on 'knife edge'

Dawson United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson was handing out how-to-vote cards in Cannonvale and Proserpine today.

"This is a knife edge.”

Those are the words of Dawson United Australia Party candidate Colin Thompson about how the voting would go in the electorate.

"It's going to come down to preferences,” he said.

"There is no gauge on this one at all.”

Mr Thompson said people seemed to have strong views on this election.

"I don't think I've ever seen an election so galvanising,” he said.

"Either they (voters) are definitely this way or the other way.”

However, he said he felt voters were "lucky” with the candidates they had to choose from.

"We have a good core of candidates, all with their hearts in the right places,” he said.

"Although I don't agree with some of their policies.”

Mr Thompson spent more than two hours this morning handing out how-to-vote cards in Cannonvale, before heading to Proserpine to help his volunteers out there.

He also plans to head to Mackay later in the day.

Mr Thompson said he chose to stay in Cannonvale and Proserpine, rather than head to Mackay for most of the day as many of the other candidates did, as he wanted to stay on his home turf.

"I know the numbers are down there (in Mackay), but this is my home,” the Cannonvale resident said.