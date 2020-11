Day 2: Yacht used in escape plot to feature at trial

EVIDENCE about the boat, at one point known as the Shangri-La and used by Markis Scott Turner to abscond from Australia, will feature on day two of the trial against his mother.

Elizabeth Anne Turner has pleaded not guilty to attempting to pervert the course of justice and three counts of perjury over allegations she helped her son flee the country and then lied to the supreme court.

Mackay District Court heard there was a lot of information “not in dispute” in this trial including factual material, document and chronology.

One witness expected to give evidence today is the former owner of the Shangri-La who allegedly sold the boat to Mr Turner and his mother in Cairns.

Crown prosecutor Ben Power, for the Commonwealth Department of Public Prosecutions, said John Neller would tell the court he had contact with someone named “Matt” – said to be Mr Turner – in 2013 who told him the yacht was being purchased for his parents.

The court heard a $75,000 price was reached and Mrs Turner turned up in Cairns with $62,000 in cash and a $13,000 bank cheque and bought the boat.

Elizabeth Turner, mother of accused drug cartel ringleader Markis Turner leaves Brisbane Supreme Court in 2016 where it is alleged she gave false testimony.

Yesterday Mrs Turner’s barrister, Saul Holt QC, said his client had no knowledge of and no involvement in her son’s plan to escape the country ahead of his cocaine smuggling trial.

She claims her son fled the country using her name, her money and did so making it look like she and her husband were involved.

Mr Power said once the boat was bought in Cairns it was berthed at Mackay Marina and there was a document bearing Mrs Turner’s signature.

Yesterday the jury was told about a document, allegedly signed by Mrs Turner and witnessed by her son’s wife, requesting its registration be cancelled because the vessel was “broken up”.

The court heard the boat was later re-registered in Poland and at a later point sold to a Filipino in the Philippines.

Mr Holt told the jury that while the case may heavily rely on documents, not all were what they appeared to be at face value.

Alleged cocaine kingpin Markis Scott Turner was arrested in 2011 in Mackay.

“They were created by Markis Turner for the very purpose of avoiding him looking like he was responsible,” Mr Holt said.

The court heard at one point the Shangri-La was on a hard stand at Palm St boatyard in Mackay.

Owners Warren and Barbara Hill were also expected to give evidence today.

Mr Power said Mr Hill would give evidence he met Mrs Turner when she was at the boatyard inspecting the yacht, while Mrs Hill would tell the court that invoices were sent to Darryl and Liz Turner.

The court heard Mr Hill would also tell how Mr Turner and another man “did considerable work on fitting up the boat”.

“And then on June 1, 2015 the boat sailed off and he never saw it again,” Mr Power said.

Mr Holt yesterday urged the jury to keep an open mind.

“There is so much that you are going to learn over the course of this trial that you do not know,” he said.

Mr Hold told the jury the fact the boat was bought almost two years before Mr Turner fled the country “was going to be an important point”.

The court heard after Mr Turner’s arrest in 2011, his business fell apart and he went bankrupt in 2014.

“That’s going to be an important fact to help you understand why it was that Liz Turner and Darryl Turner, his parents’ bank accounts were being used for various things,” Mr Holt said.

So far four witnesses have given evidence in the trail, which continues later this morning.