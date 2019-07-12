Day 9: Witness questioned about rumours over Shandee's death

Shandee Blackburn was attacked and killed on Boddington Street on February 9, 2013.

Shandee Blackburn was attacked and killed on Boddington Street on February 9, 2013. Contributed

A WITNESS was pressed about the rumours she heard after Shandee Blackburn was killed in February 2013.

Melita Kissier was arrested overnight after she ignored a coronial direction to give evidence in an inquest into the 23 year old's death.

She was the final witness to give evidence in the two-week Mackay Coroners Court sittings.

Melita Kissier, who was arrested after ignoring a coronial direction, leaves Mackay courthouse after giving evidence in the Shandee Blackburn inquest. Janessa Ekert

Counsel Assisting the Coroner John Aberdeen asked Ms Kissier if she had heard about the rumours circulating about who might have been involved in Shandee's death and she said yes.

"There were rumours but I can't remember who exactly told me,” she told the court.

Ms Kissier was asked about a man named "Scotty Mac” also known as Scott McPherson, who gave evidence in the inquest on Wednesday.

Shandee was killed on Boddington St about 12.15am on February 9, 2013 as she walked home from work.

It is alleged the night before she was killed Mr McPherson was standing at the tree near where she died with two others and all were dressed in black clothing.

He has denied any involvement in Shandee's death.

The inquest heard Mr McPherson had previously been jailed for stabbing Ms Kissier's sister in the face and chest.

Ms Kissier told the court the stab wounds had been in the same place as where Shandee was stabbed. When asked she said she had heard about the location of some of the stab wounds by one of the people who found Shandee shortly after she was attacked.

Melita Kissier, who was arrested after ignoring a coronial direction, leaves Mackay courthouse after giving evidence in the Shandee Blackburn inquest. Janessa Ekert

She is not facing any charges and was allowed to leave Mackay courthouse after giving evidence.

Theories about what happened the night Shandee was killed will be put forward on Monday when inquest into her death resumes.

Mr Aberdeen, solicitor for the Blackburn family Kristy Bell and barrister Craig Eberhardt for the man acquitted of Shandee's murder will each make submissions to the Coroner.

These submissions will take in the testimonies heard over the last two weeks.

More than 40 witnesses were called to give evidence during the inquest, which has been the next step in a six and a half year search for answers.

Once the submissions have been made Coroner David O'Connell will consider his findings, which can include recommendations in the public interest.