Day care gets heads down and hands-on for National Tree Day

CHILDREN from Whitsunday Shire Family Day Care were buzzing with excitement as they donned gardening gloves, bucket hats and cheeky grins last Wednesday.

In honour of National Tree Day, the children spent the sunny afternoon planting flowers and learning about bees and their role in keeping nature alive.

There was no doubt that their childish interest was piqued as they got stuck into the dirt with tiny shovels and planted flowers in little pots before participating in guided art and craft activities.

Coordinator Amanda Brett said they were focusing on flowering plants this year to emphasise the importance of bees to the environment.

"It's based on Tree Day but for the children, as opposed to trees, they're doing flowering plants. So we're focusing more on the sustainability of bees,” Ms Brett said.

Bunnings Cannonvale sponsored the event, donating plants, soil and pots for each of the children who attended.

As well as potting plants, the children were shown a piece of honeycomb and participated in crafts such as creating bee picture art while being taught about bees' significance to the environment.

But like any busy bees, the youngsters weren't going to stay in one place for long and spent the day running between their plants, playground, the sandpit, and most popular of all, the afternoon tea table.

Ms Brett said she hoped the children would learn to have respect for the environment while they were young as an outcome of the activity.

"It's important for the children to understand not to squash the bees and not to break the plants,” she said.

"It's just teaching them that the sustainability of the future really starts when they're little.”