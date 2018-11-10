Day for thanks

TIME TO PAUSE: A Remembrance Day service will be held in Proserpine on Sunday.

PROSERPINE will pause on Sunday to remember all those who died for Australia as the country commemorates Remembrance Day.

This year marks a special occasion, as Sunday will mark the centenary of the signing of the Armistice which ended World War I.

In Proserpine, a Remembrance Day service will be held at the cenotaph in Main St at 10.45am.

A wreath laying ceremony will be held, prayers will be said, and the Last Post played.

A student choir will also sing the national anthem and another song.

Proserpine RSL sub-branch treasurer Brian 'Weary' Dunlop encourages as many people as possible to attend.

"It's a reminder to everyone of the sacrifices Australians do for other people in the world,” he said.

Mr Dunlop is expecting a big turn-out at this year's service.

"This being a special year, I imagine there will be lots of people,” he said.

"Because there's so many servicemen from the first and second world wars come from Proserpine, there should be families of those men who put themselves in danger (at the service).”

Everyone is invited back to the RSL rooms for morning tea after the service.

Meanwhile, St Paul's War Memorial Anglican Church in Proserpine will hold a 9.30am service on Sunday instead of at the usual 8am time to allow people to have a cuppa before heading to the Remembrance Day service at the cenotaph.

DETAILS

WHAT: Remembrance Day service.

WHERE: Cenotaph, Main St, Proserpine.

WHEN: 10.45am.