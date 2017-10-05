REEF: Anti-Adani activists are rallying to Whitehaven for a day of action.

REEF Action Whitsunday are offering a discounted $60 cruise through the Whitsunday Islands to Whitehaven Beach, but there is a catch.

The group is calling for people to take up an offer to be part of a human sign on Whitehaven Beach to send a message of defiance against proponents of the Adani Carmichael Mine project.

Reef Action Whitsunday coordinator Sandra Williams said Whitehaven Beach was an ideal spot to make a statement as one of the most beautiful attractions of the region.

"It is such an iconic location in Queensland and the world, it constantly wins number one and top 10 best beaches in the world,” she said.

"We want to show what we have to lose if Adani's destructive plans proceed.

"People are also invited to bring their own boats, we will have all the details available for people wanting to come.”

Anti-Adani activists across Australia are coming together on October 7 for their "biggest day of action” to stop the Adani Carmichael Mine project,

The day of action comes amid an ABC Four Corners investigation which aired explosive claims against Adani's corporate structure and environmental record in India.

Ms Williams said the investigation was damning.

"Four Corners showed Adani is not a company we can trust with the reef and we want to send a strong message to politicians that we don't want them risking $1 billion of taxpayers' money to a debt-laden company,” she said.

Adani released a statement on Tuesday morning describing the allegations put forward by Four Corners as "vexatious”.

People interested in taking part in the day of action on Whitehaven can email reefactionwhitsunday @gmail.com for more information.