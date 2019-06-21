Day to be kind to others

ALL HEART: Locals are being encouraged to join in B Kinder Day named after Billie Kinder who died in an accident in 2016.

LOCALS will join in a kindness campaign over the next few days in memory of a former St Catherine's College student.

B Kinder Day is named after Whitsundays' youngster Billie Kinder who tragically died in an accident in 2016 aged 12.

The day is about being kind, spreading and sharing kindness.

The day was named from a play on words from Billie's name - B Kinder (Be Kinder) - with the purpose of the day to discuss kindness and empower children and adults to see that each has the capacity to make a difference in the world.

While B Kinder Day is officially on Saturday, June 21, local schools and businesses are taking part on different days.

Subway in Proserpine will spread the kindness to customers today and Saturday by giving them a free rainbow cookie, while Bowen Subway will do the same on Saturday.

Big 4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort in Airlie Beach will host an event for resort guests and its kids club with free activities, while children will also receive B Kinder Day cards to help share and spread the kindness.

Fat Frog Beach Cafe in Cannonvale has bought 200 B Kinder greeting cards and will be spreading the kindness in the cafe in B Kinder Day.

Prep and Year 1 students at Billie's former school, St Catherine's College, will be writing B Kinder cards to the residents of Proserpine Nursing Home and delivering them in person, while spending time with the residents and being kind next Wednesday.

P and D Industrial in Proserpine will also host a fundraiser at its next trade day.

This is the second annual B Kinder Day, with six schools in Queensland and NSW taking part last year.

This year's numbers have swollen to about 20 schools, as well as businesses, with a 'B Kinder Night of Hope' to be held in Hawkesbury, NSW.

Billie's parents Danny and Dave Kinder were heavily involved in the Whitsunday tourism industry during their 24 years of working and calling the Whitsundays home.

Both were local dive instructors and skippers, while Billie and her sister Charlie attended school at St Catherine's Catholic College.

When she died, Billie had just been awarded an academic scholarship to a school based on her writing ability.

She always dreamed of writing a book so, after her death, her parents put together a collection of her poems, stories and artwork into a book called Hope which has now sold more than 4800 copies in 14 countries.

They then set up registered charity Fly High Billie.

Through the sales of Billie's books and greeting cards, plus donations and fundraising, more than $90,000 has now been donated to charities Billie was passionate about.