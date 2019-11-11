Day to remember sacrifice, commitment and devotion

Proserpine World War II veteran George Gnezdiloff, helped by daughter Vicki Clarke, lays a wreath on behalf of the Proserpine RSL Sub Branch at the Proserpine Remembrance Day service.

Proserpine World War II veteran George Gnezdiloff, helped by daughter Vicki Clarke, lays a wreath on behalf of the Proserpine RSL Sub Branch at the Proserpine Remembrance Day service. Monique Preston

THOSE who attended this year's Remembrance Day service at Proserpine were urged to remember the sacrifice, commitment and unselfish devotion by the men and women who served their country.

Guest speaker, Whitsunday Regional Council's Cr John Collins, spoke of remembering the residents who fought for Australia - especially those who lost their lives.

"Let us honour the memory of the gallant men and women who have sacrificed their lives in service to their country,” he said.

"Amongst these brave souls were boys from Proserpine, Bowen, Collinsville and rural areas in our region, formed into an army for the Antipodes, the Australia and New Zealand Army Corp.”

About 90 people, including veterans, members of the public and school children, turned out to the Proserpine service on Monday to honour those who fought for Australia in all wars.

A minute's silence saw the crowd fall quiet at 11am, as they remembered the end of World War I hostilities in 1918 at the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.

Lone bagpiper Margaret Cox played Hector the Hero as the lament as wreaths were laid by both old and young war veterans, as well as Cr Collins, school children and community groups.

The warm weather did little to deter the crowd that turned out at the town's cenotaph, with people simply standing in the shade of the trees or under the veranda of the old Proserpine Entertainment Centre for the service.

Cr Collins also urged the crowd to recognise how the sacrifices of those in war had given the peace and freedom we enjoy today.

"Our servicemen and women will forever be deemed great, not for what they achieved or for their victories or successes - but for the values they possessed in a time of need,” Cr Collins said.

"Values such as bravery, selflessness, camaraderie, endurance and commitment.

"These values were demonstrated without hesitation because they believed in their cause.

"Let us look ahead and build on the achievements of our predecessors and continue their great legacy.

"And while the modern day continues to present us with new challenges, it is thanks to our past heroes that Australia continues a tradition of courage, selflessness and an identity we should all be proud of.”