DAY TWO: Desmond, Downie take stand in Loft case

Former Fraser Coast Council CEO Lisa Desmond leaving the Hervey Bay court house after giving evidence on day one of ex-mayor Chris Loft's trial. Jessica Lamb

UPDATE 12.20PM:

BRIAN Downie has been testifying for more than an hour in the trial of ex-mayor Chris Loft.

Mr Downie is being questioned by the crown prosecutor Sam Bain focusing on his email correspondence with Mr Loft and, at times, Mr Loft's son Jason Loft.

He told the court he drafted a response, relating to a job, for Mr Loft to send to former Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond of his own volition without being asked by anyone.

He said he collected the email from Mr Loft's office after a Saturday morning meeting which explained why it was found at his house during a search warrant by police.

The court is expected to break for lunch at 1pm.

UPDATE 11.30AM:

THE man Chris Loft is accused of using his position as Fraser Coast mayor to tailor a job for and manipulate the hiring process to benefit, has taken the stand.

He took to the witness box after the former Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond finished giving evidence.

The court heard Brian Downie worked as Mr Loft's "pro bono" campaign manager a few days a week and then after the election was employed as his personal secretary for $5000 a month which then went down to $2000 a month.

Mr Downie said he would attend Saturday morning meetings with Mr Loft regularly.

Sometimes, this was said to be in the company of Mr Loft's son, Jason.

The crown prosecutor continues to question Mr Downie about his emails to Mr Loft.

UPDATE 10AM:

FORMER Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft greeted reporters with a smile and 'good morning' while walking into Hervey Bay court house his lawyer Angelo Venardos this morning.

The second day of Mr Loft's trial is set to begin at 10am.

Mr Loft is accused of tailoring a job position and manipulating the hiring process to benefit his former campaign manager Brian Downie.

Mr Loft has pleaded not guilty to one charge of misconduct while in public office.

When the trial resumes, the cross examination of ex Fraser Coast Regional Council chief executive officer Lisa Desmond will continue.

