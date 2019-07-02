DAY TWO: 'Someone was murdered up there...I did it'

A WITNESS in the supreme court murder trial against Shandee Blackburn's accused killer will be the first called to give evidence this morning at the inquest into her death.

In the 2017 trial, after which accused man John Peros was acquitted, the presiding justice made an unconventional move to call Levi Blackman to testify after the Crown refused to put him in the witness box.

This morning the inquest heard Mr Blackman had lived next door to William Daniel and Norman Dorante and had been sitting outside his house when he heard sirens coming from Boddington St just after midnight on February 9.

Mr Blackman had initially told police that Mr Daniel and Mr Dorante had walked towards him as the sirens were blaring in the background.

Mr Blackman asked, "What happened?”

The inquest heard Mr Blackman claimed that Mr Daniel said "someone was murdered up there” and "I did it”.

Defence barrister Craig Eberhardt, who is representing John Peros who was charged and acquitted of Shandee's murder, has claimed that Mr Daniel should be a key suspect in the case.

Mr Daniel has denied any involvement.

Counsel Assisting the Coroner John Aberdeen told the court Mr Blackman blackflipped on his earlier statement, later claiming he made the statement to please police.

Mr Aberdeen said Mr Blackman was also called to give evidence during a Crime and Corruption Commission investigation.

Mr Eberhardt said Mr Blackman was important because of the evidence he gave about what Mr Daniel and Mr Dorante were wearing that night.

Mr Eberhardt said Mr Blackman described Mr Daniel's clothing as a dark hoodie and dark trousers.

"This witness has made the most scandalous accusations against three police officers... that they bullied badgered and harassed him into giving his first statement,” Mr Eberhardt said.

"In my submission if he repeats those allegations today... those police officers should be brought to answer those allegations.”

The inquest into Shandee's death will examine a number of issues including what happened the night she died and identifying the unsafe areas around Mackay.

Yesterday the first six witnesses gave evidence.

This included the only eye witness- taxi driver Jaspreet Pandher as well as Shandee's then boyfriend Arron Macklin and the man who found her fatally injured in the gutter.

More to come.