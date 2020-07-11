On this day: What was making news in Guardian July 11, 1980

Young footy boys in 1954/55 - Max Grosskreutz, Fred Muller, Don Dobbins, Dick Dray and Frank Reardon. This photo appeared in the Proserpine Guardian on July 11, 1980. Contributed by Proserpine Museum

Contributed by Ailsa Reinke and the Proserpine Museum.

Uniting Church Baby Show

Champion baby of the show was Marc Quod, son of Mr and Mrs Lance Quod.

Katrina Korn won babies to 6 months section.

The Princesses Competition was won by Alicia Robinson and Brigitte Carpenter.

Princes winners were Justin Alden and Brendan Hiscox.

The President of Airlie/Cannonvale CWA, Mrs Olive Peach presented Sister Merle Telford with a cheque for $120 towards cancer research at a Mini Cent Sale and Hoy afternoon.

Merle is entrant in Nurse of the Year Quest.

Pauline and Bernard Goudge of Airlie Beach will be opening a ladies' dress shop "Just You" in the near future.

Girl Guides

Proserpine Girl Guide Anita Douglas received a BP Award, and has gone into the Ranger Unit.

A pet parade was held for "Cents for Service". Donna Jansen attended an lnternational Camp at Tara NSW during the May holidays.

Last Saturday was Guide Week and girls sold Girl Guide biscuits.

After a BBQ lunch Rotarian Mr Alan Cuddihy planted a tree in the Guide hut grounds.

A display has been put up in Young Barry window for Guide Week, as it is 70 years of Guiding in Australia.

Rangers are doing service by cleaning windows at Whitehaven Units every 6 weeks.

Junior Rugby League

Life membership has been awarded to Mr Eric Altmann, dedicated coach and long-time supporter of Junior Rugby League.

Junior Tennis

ln fixtures last Saturday, Kings and Borgs finished on 27 games each.

Deirdre Kruger won her first two sets with Tania Daniels and Cathy Telford for Kings.

Roslyn Jeppesen and Glen Hinschen won the other set.

Golf Associates

Saturday's monthly medal was won by Audrey Jeppesen with net 62.

Judith Madill was one stroke away with 63.

Grace Rogers and John Grosskreutz won the mixed foursome championships for the second year.