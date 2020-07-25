On this day: What was making news in Guardian July 25, 1980

FLASHBACK: A young Sharon Waddington performing at the Cannonvale/Airlie CWA international afternoon. That year, the Queensland CWA studied the island of Tonga. The photo appeared in the Proserpine Guardian in July 1980.

Contributed by the Proserpine Museum.

Here's what was making news in the Whitsunday Coast (Proserpine) Guardian on July 25, 1980.

Assignment increase

Central Sugar Cane Prices Board is now allowing an increase of 5% on present canegrower's assignments - due to a decision made by State Cabinet.

Whitsunday Coast News

Cannonvale-Airlie CWA held an international afternoon featuring Tonga at Cannonvale Lutheran Church Hall last week.

Tongan artefacts were on display, and Kevin and Elaine Bottomley gave a talk about Tonga.

Sharon Waddington sang and played Tongan songs.

The Whitsunday Charter Boat Owners Assn held another very successful Talkabout session at Wildlife Restaurant on Monday 21st July.

Opening on Saturday 25th July - Moon's Seafood Restaurant at Airlie Beach, on

the corner of Shute Harbour Road and Coconut Grove.

At Cannonvale School Athletics - Daydream House won the Ernie Lee Shield for senior track and field events, and also the junior events for the Doug Waddington shield.

Happy Bay House won the Bill McGrath trophy for intermediate track and field.

Rugby League

Brahmans beat Pirates last weekend. Outstanding players were Fred Quod and

Mel Deicke.

Mr Ron McNeill of Whitsunday Crushers has given a cheque for 5500 to Whitsunday Rugby League to help with travel funds.

The Metropole Hotel and Grand Central Hotel, and also the Denison Hotel of Bowen have also donated

$ZOO each.

This Sunday the Whitsunday team will play Mt lsa at Collinsville.

Golf

Kevin Allen and Anthony Ross Jr are now the 1980 Foursome Champs, followed

by Ken Jeppesen and Frank Goodfellow.