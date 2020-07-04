On this day: What was making news in Guardian July 4, 1980
Contributed by Ailsa Reinke and the Proserpine Museum.
Here's what was making news on July 4, 1980.
High school debating
Debating trio - Mary Pini, Tracey Braby and Ann Sala won their debating final against Mirani in Mackay on Sunday.
Whitsunday Coast News
Cairns Youth Orchestra, considered the best and most professional in North Queensland, paid a return visit to Cannonvale School this week.
Eighteen Whitsunday Cubs with Akela Mrs Margaret Fish had a delightful day sailing on the Torres Herald, with Captain Allan Southwood at the helm, also with parents and friends.
The boat anchored off Nara lnlet, and they explored Aboriginal caves, picnicked and swam.
On the way home Norm Clayton led them in an impromptu singalong.
Dingo Beach
Last Saturday morning the Hon RE Camm performed the official unveiling of the "Artie Deicke " memorial plaque and opening of the Dingo Beach playground.
This is in recognition of the pioneer Deicke family's contribution to the development of this area.
Mr Bill Deicke thanked those who organised putting the plaque in place, and for the naming of Deicke Crescent and Hyden Walk, as his mother was Sophia Hyden of a pioneering Gregory family.
The monument was built by Mr George Sleight from local materials.
Whitsunday player represents country
Whitsunday winger, John McDonald advanced his league career a step further when he represented Queensland Country against Sydney club Balmain in the Tooth Club competition, last Wednesday night.
Though defeated, the experience was of great benefit.
Jamieson's Greengrocers
The above business offers a free home delivery service for all fresh fruit and veges, groceries and smallgoods to country areas. Phone Ron and Noela or their friendly staff on 451159.