Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Flashback to the Whitsunday Coast News supplement in the Guardian from July 4, 1980. It included some great information about the early development of Coral Sea Resort by Mr Frank Lee, including this photo of the pool complex being completed. Photo: Proserpine Museum
Flashback to the Whitsunday Coast News supplement in the Guardian from July 4, 1980. It included some great information about the early development of Coral Sea Resort by Mr Frank Lee, including this photo of the pool complex being completed. Photo: Proserpine Museum Contributed
News

On this day: What was making news in Guardian July 4, 1980

by Contributed
4th Jul 2020 4:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Contributed by Ailsa Reinke and the Proserpine Museum.

Here's what was making news on July 4, 1980.

High school debating
Debating trio - Mary Pini, Tracey Braby and Ann Sala won their debating final against Mirani in Mackay on Sunday.

Whitsunday Coast News
Cairns Youth Orchestra, considered the best and most professional in North Queensland, paid a return visit to Cannonvale School this week.

Eighteen Whitsunday Cubs with Akela Mrs Margaret Fish had a delightful day sailing on the Torres Herald, with Captain Allan Southwood at the helm, also with parents and friends.

The boat anchored off Nara lnlet, and they explored Aboriginal caves, picnicked and swam.

On the way home Norm Clayton led them in an impromptu singalong.
 

Dingo Beach

Last Saturday morning the Hon RE Camm performed the official unveiling of the "Artie Deicke " memorial plaque and opening of the Dingo Beach playground.

This is in recognition of the pioneer Deicke family's contribution to the development of this area.

Mr Bill Deicke thanked those who organised putting the plaque in place, and for the naming of Deicke Crescent and Hyden Walk, as his mother was Sophia Hyden of a pioneering Gregory family.

The monument was built by Mr George Sleight from local materials.

Whitsunday player represents country
Whitsunday winger, John McDonald advanced his league career a step further when he represented Queensland Country against Sydney club Balmain in the Tooth Club competition, last Wednesday night.

Though defeated, the experience was of great benefit.

Jamieson's Greengrocers
The above business offers a free home delivery service for all fresh fruit and veges, groceries and smallgoods to country areas. Phone Ron and Noela or their friendly staff on 451159.

flashback history news on this day whitsunday coast guardian
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major update in Abott Point wetlands pollution probe

        premium_icon Major update in Abott Point wetlands pollution probe

        Environment Monitoring was launched over sediment released in floodwaters after Cyclone Debbie

        Mackay father’s disgraceful DV rant from prison

        premium_icon Mackay father’s disgraceful DV rant from prison

        Crime ‘You delight in calling her a … fat sl*t and a f**ing dog and a dog c**t’

        SES crews join search for missing man

        premium_icon SES crews join search for missing man

        News Robert Boettiger, 42, was last seen in Finch Hatton on June 24.

        NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: Bowen’s drink and drug drivers face court

        News From going to get camping supplies to rushing to the hospital, here’s why offenders...