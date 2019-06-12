Daydream awaits after competition success

JUBILEE Pocket resident Sara Gorman had a smile the size of Luna Park after winning a trip to Daydream Island.

Mrs Gorman was drawn as the winner of the Whitsunday Times Daydream Island Resort competition.

To enter the competition you needed to buy a subscription to the Whitsunday Times website, which is also powered by the Bowen Independent and Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

Mrs Gorman won a package that was headlined by three nights' accommodation for two adults in a Superior Ocean View King Room with a daily buffet breakfast at the Graze Interactive Dining Room.

"It was a nice surprise to win the competition,” she said.

"I've lived in the Whitsundays for 29 years, I bought the online subscription because I love the Whitsunday Times and also support the Whitsunday Coast Guardian.”

The package also included free island activities and attractions as well as a half day tour to Whitehaven Beach, and return ferry transfers.

Readers can still be in it to win with a current subscription offer in which you could have your own set of Jabra wireless earbuds valued at $329.

Sign up for 12 months' digital access to the Whitsunday Times website for $6/week for the first 12 months, and you'll also get the earbuds.