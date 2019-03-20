DAYDREAM: Couples offered the ultimate tropical wedding

DAYDREAM Island is set to host a flock of loved up couples as future brides and grooms are invited to the iconic destination for a wedding open day.

Newly renovated ceremony and reception venues will be on display on July 27 decorated with a variety of themes put together by the island's suppliers.

Couples will be given the opportunity to book a one hour exclusive appointment with island event staff - and will get a tour of all the venues and ask questions relevant to their wedding.

Event styling at Daydream Island. Contributed

Daydream Island sails and events executive, Lisa Hourn said many couples who got married on the island did so because they had a sentimental attachment to it.

"A lot of the enquiries come from people who have visited Daydream before, as a child with family or from people who met partners while working or visiting,” she said.

"We find it has a lot of sentimental meaning to people which draws on them wanting to come and get married on Daydream.”

The Deluxe Ocean Terrace King Main Room on Daydream Island. Contributed

Ms Hourn said the island's refurbishments had "rebirthed it” as the ideal wedding spot.

"It's such an iconic location. Couples can access a lot of iconic experiences,” she said.

"A lot of people just want to escape the city and head to warmer climates to have a winter wedding in tropical North Queensland.”

Couples who want to elope or have a small, intimate wedding ceremony will be invited to view the underwater observatory.

On Daydream Island overlooking the pool to the north. Contributed

The observatory, which holds about 30 people, consists of a large acrylic window from which a typical reef system can be seen with living coral, lobsters, fish, and other reef dwelling creatures.

An accommodation package with discounted rates will be offered to guests visiting the island for two or more nights to attend the open day.

As an added incentive, each couple who attends the open day will go into the draw for a five night honeymoon package valued at $3650.

Contact the event sales team on 9474 7400 to book a place at the open day.