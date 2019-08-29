Daydream gig turns into a nightmare after toolbox theft

A MAN has been warned by a magistrate that his future employees would be "wary” of him as a result of facing court on stealing charges.

Stuart James Harrison, of Airlie Beach, was working on Daydream Island during the Christmas break when other contractors became suspicious of him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said others on the island noticed a large, branded toolbox which had been painted over, in the possession of Harrison on December 20.

"On January 8, police executed a search warrant at an address in Airlie Beach,” Sgt Myors said.

"(Harrison) did declare tools but said they were his and that he bought them second-hand.”

Sgt Myors said the tools had been painted with blue paint which covered the serial numbers.

"Police did locate one of the serial numbers which indicated the tool was made 16 months after the date (Harrison) said he purchased them,” Sgt Myors said.

The 41-year-old pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to two stealing charges and a breach of bail conditions.

Solicitor Elizabeth Smith said Harrison initially had permission to take the tools home, however he failed to return them as required.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Harrison's future employees would now be "suss” about his conduct at work.

"It's a small building industry around here, people are going to be wary about you now.”

Harrison was fined $650 with convictions recorded.