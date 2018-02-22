Daydream Island a 'happy place'

FEEDING TIME: Tania Roe and her family feeding the fish at Lovers Cove.

FOR Daydream Island visitor Tania Roe it was just too hard to narrow down just one favourite memory from the island.

"It's hard to choose just one favourite thing on Daydream,” she said.

"A tie between hand-feeding the fish at Lovers Cove or enjoying a cold beer at sunset.”

Katreena Wilson said a holiday at the island was the first trip she took together with her husband.

"We loved every moment. From the bush walk, twilight movie, swims, restaurants, professional photos, para-sailing, sunset cruise. We loved every moment. Hopefully can come back one day,” she said.

For Trudy Voysey, Daydream Island is her "happy place”.

"I have so many wonderful memories there. Our first visit was for our honeymoon, the second visit was for a very close friend's wedding and our last visit was our very first family holiday with our kids. I cannot wait for the reopening.”