Daydream Island responds to influx of traveller criticism

Daydream Island has responded to recent negative feedback from travellers. Photo: File

Daydream Island has issued a response after receiving a wave of negative reviews from travellers, with the island saying the experience, health and safety of staff and guests is a priority.

The island was featured on A Current Affair earlier this month in a scathing report with travellers claiming the price point did not match service or standard of cleanliness on the island.

Travellers have also taken to review sites like TripAdvisor and Wotif to detail their disappointment with experiences, rooms and meals.

A Daydream Island spokesman said a number of the claims made by A Current Affair were “strongly refuted”, claiming they were untrue or “materially inaccurate”.

The spokesman listed various inaccuracies they identified in the report, including a photo of a fallen roof that was under repair by the maintenance team during COVID shutdown when the photo was taken.

They also said there were no pool safety issues and the island had all the required certifications and approvals needed for the pool.

The island said it also paid staff in compliance with Queensland Award Rates and employee conditions.

“Any challenges to our service standards are being continually monitored and addressed by training and recruitment programs that we have in place,” the spokesman said.

“Certain videos and images have been taken of locations of the island inaccessible to guests and/or the subject of construction works, remedial works and/or clean-up operations.”

Daydream Island Resort has been the target of criticism.

The spokesman said services were continually reviewed through training programs and all guest feedback was taken on board.

“We are working with the Blue Mountains Hospitality School and other training institutions to increase the level of trained staff resources,” he said.

“The visitor experience, health and safety of all our staff and guests is a priority as we continue to review our service standards to ensure a high-level of visitor satisfaction.

“We are proud to offer visitors the opportunity to experience the true wonders of nature, our unique island experience, warm friendly service and access to the World Heritage listed Great Barrier Reef.”

Daydream Island was sold to China Capital Investment Group in 2015, after former owner, Natures Only founder Vaughan Bullivant – who bought the island in 2000 – dropped the price from $65 million to $30 million.

The resort was forced to close for two years after it was significantly damaged by Cyclone Debbie in 2017.

Some $140 million was spent repairing the damage and it officially reopened in 2019.

Daydream Island is one of 74 islands in the Whitsundays.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Tash Wheeler said the organisation was working with the Daydream Island Resort team to help with the recent media attention.

“Daydream Island is one of our icons and an important part of the Whitsundays’ offering,” she said.

“The entire tourism industry is feeling the effects of a reduced workforce due to the impacts of COVID.

“It is something that everyone is dealing with and we are doing what we can to collectively upskill the workforce right across the region.

“Tourism Whitsundays alongside our industry are committed to showcasing the Whitsundays as a world-class holiday destination.”