Daydream Island sets date to re-open in April next year

DATE SET: Daydream Island Resort is set to open its doors to guests in April, 2019. Contributed

AFTER months of anticipation, Daydream Island's premium resort will be opening its doors to guests from April 10 next year.

The resort will be unveiling its new look and launching new signature dining concepts, relaxed bars and waterfront suites.

The iconic Living Reef will add to the unique charm featuring an underwater observatory.

Daydream Island Resort general manager, Dawson Tang said they wanted the new Daydream Island Resort to "reflect the beauty of its surroundings through the architecture, design and dining direction”.

"We have embraced the favourite memories of our guests by reinstating the Living Reef, the Outdoor Cinema and an ode to the mermaids,” Mr Tang said.

The resort will have 277 contemporary suites and rooms for guests to relax in with garden, pool and ocean view rooms providing a calm retreat.

Led by executive chef Bradley Martin, and food and beverage manager Adrian Tyler, the region will be showcased though local produce served at each restaurant.

Infinity will offer the resort's premium dining with an Asian fusion menu, open for lunch and dinner with expansive Whitsundays views.

It also boasts a private Teppanyaki Suite for an unforgettable dining experience.

Graze Interactive Dining will merge outdoor beauty with indoor charm as draping greenery and floor to ceiling glass windows overlook the Living Reef.

It will be an interactive marketplace with live cooking stations and diverse dining options.

Inkstone Kitchen and Bar will focus on modern Australian cuisine with local produce and Australian native flavours at the heart of the menu.

The island will offer a revitalised pool landscape winding through tropical gardens across the resort, allowing guests to swim and enjoy unparalled views across the Great Barrier Reef.

The Barefoot Bar will compliment the swimming hub, inclusive of a new dining concept serving gourmet burgers, sliders, pork ribs and chicken wings with fresh smoothies, milkshakes, wine, beer and tropical cocktails.

The Living Reef, will be making its return to the island bigger and better than ever, further cementing its eco-friendly and educational focus.

The free form coral lagoon will wrap 200m around the central building and hold more than 1.5 million litres of water.

Guests will be able to join a team of marine biologists who live on the island and feed baby stingrays who live among more than 100 species of marine fish, coral and invertebrates such as starfish, sea cucumbers and crabs.

A new underwater observatory will also allow guests to view four metres below the water's surface to watch the marine life in action.

Children can become eco-warriors at Kids Club as they explore and learn about the Living Reef while playing and feeding the animals who call it home, among various activites around the island.

An exclusive adult-only area will cater to those in search of a sanctuary and a little slice of peace and quiet.

Daydream Island is currently taking bookings from April 10, 2019 onwards.

To book, contact the reservations team at reservations@daydreamisland.com or visit the Daydream Island website.