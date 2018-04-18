Daydream renews operator tender

DAYDREAM Island renewed their contract with Cruise Whitsundays as the operator for transfers to and from Daydream Island last week.

Under the new two-year agreement, Daydream visitors will travel to and from the island exclusively aboard Cruise Whitsundays vessels.

Cruise Whitsundays general manager Gary Kilby said the company was delighted to continue their relationship with Daydream.

"As well as resort connections, Cruise Whitsundays offers an incredible range of day tours taking in the best of the Whitsundays region, including Whitehaven Beach and Great Barrier Reef,” he said.

"Daydream Island is a truly fantastic holiday destination and we are excited to be a part of their guests' experience over the next two years.”

Daydream director of sales and marketing Jayson Heron also welcomed the news.

"We are looking forward to working again with Cruise Whitsundays and welcoming guests from around Australia and the world to our newly-refurbished resort later this year,” he said.