Days are numbered for the Whitsundays' favourite wreck

Peter Carruthers | 3rd Aug 2017 4:24 PM
MSQ will soon call for tendors to remove the Whitsunday Magic from Pioneer Bay.
MSQ will soon call for tendors to remove the Whitsunday Magic from Pioneer Bay.

EVER since the running aground of the Whitsunday Magic in 2014 debate has raged about her fate.

Maritime Safety Queensland however remains adamant the wreck has to go and will soon call for tenders to remove the iconic tall ship from the waters of Pioneer Bay.

Meanwhile the former Japanese research vessel, the Tateyama Maru, wrecked off Gloucester Island when Cyclone Debbie hit the Whitsunday coast, has also been slated for removal by the tender-winning salvage company.

A spokesperson for MSQ said 80 of the 97 vessels wrecked by Cyclone Debbie had now been removed.

The MV Banks still stranded on Cid Island after Cyclone Debbie.
The MV Banks still stranded on Cid Island after Cyclone Debbie.

"Owners are always responsible for recovery of their vessels and we continue to work with the owners of the remaining vessels, where known, to help them meet their responsibilities,” the spokesperson said.

Two vessels that remain high and dry in the wake of Cyclone Debbie include the 207 tonne former Royal Australian Navy vessel, the MV Banks, and the former Cairns Police launch, the Yarran.

The MV Banks lies off Cid Island and the Yarran has been pushed up into the mangroves at Shute Bay.

"The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service is working with the owners to remove the MV Banks and Yarran, which are in a state marine park,” the MSQ spokesperson said.

The Yarran in the mangroves at Shute Bay.
The Yarran in the mangroves at Shute Bay.

"All agencies are working to ensure a coordinated response.

"Maritime Safety Queensland will lead removal of pollutants from the MV Banks to minimise any short-term risk to the national park.”

Topics:  maritime safety queensland msq mv banks ship wreck tc debbie whitsunday magic yarran

Post Your Ad Here!