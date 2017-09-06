Days numbered for plastic bag use

UNITED: Barb Adamson with volunteers Noelene Helman, Jo Pillifeant and Denise Kemp at the Boomerang Bag launch at Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

PLASTIC bags will be banned across Queensland from July 1, 2018.

The legislation passed the Queensland parliament last night which would also see drink containers ranging from 150ml and 3 litres become eligible for a 10 cent refund when returned to a refund point.

Queensland Environment Minister Steven Miles said the legislation would help protect wildlife.

"These initiatives will stop the scourge of plastic shopping bags, and put a price on beverage containers so they get recycled,” he said.

"By passing this Bill we say to our young people that we value our wildlife, especially our marine creatures like turtles, sea birds and dugongs.

"We say that we want our parks, our waterways, Moreton Bay and the Great Barrier Reef to be litter free.”

Local Boomerang Bag Whitsunday advocate Barb Adamson said the decision was a long time coming. Nevertheless, she said, it was a cause for celebration.

"I've known since 2016 that they unanimously agreed to do it in 2018 - and my question then was why does it take so long?” she said.

"That's when I decided to start Boomerang Bags.”

Boomerang Bags are available at a number of local retail stores including IGA Jubilee Pocket and Big W.

The purpose of Boomerang Bags is for customers who forget their own eco-friendly bags to use them and return to specific retailers for their next shop.

Ms Adamson said Boomerang Bags could play an active role to help people transition to the change.

"The Boomerang bag will come into play more and people will learn to use them more correctly when the ban comes in,” she said.

"Businesses can also do a lot of things like bring back the cardboard boxes for people to use (instead of plastic bags) and it wouldn't cost them any money.”

people will have to think of an alternative. We have been talking about this for over as year now and people who are local know this is happening and will be practiciing nopw. Its a choice thing. It is all about remembering ur own bag.

Eco Barge Clean Seas founder Libby Edge said the plastic bag ban would be a big move in the right direction.

"We have got to reduce our plastic usage because there is a direct linkage between plastic and the health of our marine environment,” she said.