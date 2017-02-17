Days numbered for 'unsafe' jetty

The South Molle Jetty demolition is expected to take about four weeks.

SHUTE Harbour's South Molle Jetty is on its last legs.

Whitsunday Regional Council resolved to demolish the jetty last year after a structural report deemed it "unsafe”.

Work began on February 9 and is expected to be completed in four weeks.

"The deck removal should be complete this Thursday,” a council spokesperson said.

"The pylon extraction is programmed to take another 10 days. Then there is diving and clean-up of the sea bed to happen.”

Not everyone is happy to see the jetty go, with some tourism operators expressing dismay leading up to the demolition.

The council implemented upgrades to neighbouring Lloyd-Roberts Jetty to assist smaller operators affected by the change.

Island Transfers' Phil Syme said he was looking forward to seeing a plan from the council to support growth in Shute Harbour.

"They have been asking for expressions of interest so I hope they come up with something,” he said.