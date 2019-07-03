Menu
A dead baby humpback whale was found washed on a Fraser Island beach south of Indian Heads on Tuesday.
Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
A DEAD newborn humpback whale has been found washed up on the beach on Fraser Island.

The Chronicle understands the sad discovery was made on Tuesday morning and the animal had no visible signs of trauma.

It is believed the whale was only a few days old and died of natural causes.

The whale washed on on a beach just south of Indian Head and has since been removed.

Photos of the whale were shared online by Justine Hausheer.

The Chronicle has contacted the Department of Environment and Science for comment.

