A body has been found deceased in a carpark at the Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre this morning.
A body has been found deceased in a carpark at the Sunshine Plaza Shopping Centre this morning. Warren Lynam
Dead body found in shopping centre carpark

Matty Holdsworth
by
10th Sep 2018 9:27 AM | Updated: 10:11 AM

A BODY has been found deceased in a carpark at Sunshine Plaza shopping centre this morning.

Queensland Police Service and ambulance officers are on scene at Horton Parade where the body was found.

Early reports indicate a 50-year-old male was discovered in the Kmart carpark.

Authorities have confirmed the body was found, however, it is too early for more information.

The body has been found on the level 3 carpark - which has been blocked off to public. 

More to come as it happens.

If you or someone you love is in crisis or needs support right now, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.

