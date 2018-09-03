Menu
Login
A dead dolphin has been found in bushland.
A dead dolphin has been found in bushland. Adam Hourigan
News

Dead dolphin found in bushland, police investigating

3rd Sep 2018 6:09 AM

ALMOST a week after receiving reports of a 4WD dragging a dolphin along a main North Coast road, a dead dolphin has been found dumped in the bush.

On August 27, police from the Tweed-Byron Police District received information that a car was seen driving on Tweed Coast Road at Hastings Point, towing a dolphin from the tow bar of the vehicle.

The vehicle was described as being a dark coloured Ford Maverick.

Police patrolled the area however were not able to locate the vehicle or dolphin.

However on Sunday, police attended a dirt road off Round Mountain Rd, Hastings Point, after being advised that a dead dolphin had been found at the location.

Police located the dolphin in the bushland.

It had been covered with a tree branch and shrubs.

The council was also notified about the dolphin.

Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

4wd dolphin editors picks tweed-byron police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    Road crash helicopter rescue call-outs on the rise

    News THE devastating loss of four lives in a 24-hour period on Whitsunday roads this month has highlighted a 36 per cent increase in car crash injuries.

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    Utopia campaign secures national win for Whitsundays

    News Region's resilience and community spirit on show in Canberra.

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    News Lucky escape following rollover on Shute Harbour Rd

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    Vehicle rollover at Mount Julian

    News Four people headed to hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

    Local Partners