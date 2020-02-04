Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.
Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.
Environment

Deadline revealed for harsh water restrictions

by Antonia O’Flaherty
4th Feb 2020 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOUTHEAST Queenslanders will know by April whether they will be forced into harsh water restrictions, the Premier has announced.

Annastacia Palaszczuk said the government would assess how much water was in southeast Queensland dams in March or April and decide whether water restrictions would be imposed.

She said while the monsoon season was late, a week of rain was predicted, with the wet period upon the state now.

"We are not even at the stage of severe water restrictions in relation to southeast Queensland's water supply," she said.

"By all accounts we will not need to move to any water restrictions. Of course we will monitor that, as good governments do."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

 

 

Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled
Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates. Picture: AAP/Dan Peled

It comes after Opposition frontbencher Ros Bates slammed the Palaszczuk Government for its "failure" to build and upgrade dams in parliament today.

"Will the Premier rule out requiring south east Queensland residents to drink recycled sewage?" Ms Bates asked.

But Ms Palaszczuk said about $700 million had this year been allocated to upgrading dams or providing water security around the state.

annastacia palaszczuk dams drought environment water restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

        premium_icon ‘Hooning’ motorcycle rider evades police

        Crime Police are calling for assistance into a dangerous bike rider

        • 4th Feb 2020 4:07 PM
        Main Street businesses on the move

        premium_icon Main Street businesses on the move

        News With a new owner at Hog’s Breath Cafe, and other businesses changing hands, things...

        • 4th Feb 2020 4:00 PM
        Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders’ wishlist for $1M shark control cash

        News Tourism Whitsundays and Mayor Andrew Willcox have weighed in on where the region...

        Big names to rock The Pub

        premium_icon Big names to rock The Pub

        News Three of the biggest names in entertainment will be saluted when the ‘Queens of...