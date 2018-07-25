Deadlock leaves FC fourth

LINING UP: Nick Johnson of Whitsunday FC in action against the Mackay Rangers at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday.

SOCCER: Whitsunday Football Club remain in fourth place on the Mackay Regional Football Zone premier division ladder after a 1-1 draw with the Mackay Rangers on Saturday.

Micheal Lee scored from 25-yards out for WFC during the first half but the Rangers evened the score during the second half in what playing-coach Ben Smith described as a "game of two halves”.

"The score was a fairly good reflection of the game. Whitsunday Football Club was stronger in the first half and the Rangers were stronger in the second-half,” he said.

"Our defence was really good. We worked really hard and kept it quite compact and minimised their chances on goal.”

The WFC Reserves' side went down 3-1 at the hands of the Rangers.

Player Tom Machin said that despite the brute strength of the Rangers' side, WFC managed to hold them off to some extent.

"The lads played really well considering it was quite a physical game,” he said.

"They were working as a team and getting the ball up front, but it felt like it was difficult to take the last step and make a goal.”

Machin said that the WFC Reserves' side would need to improve their goal-scoring technique ahead of the finals.

"We have improved in the reserves over the last few weeks. We've really worked on improving our passing and moving the ball, but we need to get better at getting goals and the statistics on the ladder show that.”

WFC's premier and reserve grade teams face the Mackay Magpies in the first round of the finals series starting on August 11.