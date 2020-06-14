Deadly 24 hours: Two men killed in two crashes

Police are investigating a second fatal crash in less than 24-hours in the Whitsunday region, after a 26-year-old died in a single vehicle crash at Collinsville.

A MAN was killed in a crash overnight after his ute crashed into a tree in Collinsville.

The 26-year-old Ayr man was in a Toyota Hilux utility when it hit the tree at Garrick St at 9.50pm on Saturday June 13, a Queensland Police Service spokesman said.

The spokesman said the man was critically injured in the crash.

The man was flown to Townsville Hospital but was declared deceased upon arrival, the spokesman said.

Forensic Crash Unit investigations are investigating the crash.

This was the second fatal crash in less than 24-hours.

A man, believed to be in his mid-50s, was killed when a dirt bike he was riding came off a bridge on Saturday afternoon, a Queensland Ambulance Service said.

"(He) came off the side of a bridge, I don't know to what extent," she said.

"The patient was pronounced deceased on scene."

A man has died near Mt Coolon this afternoon after a dirt bike accident. #RACQ #Rescue attended the scene but didn’t airlift the patient. pic.twitter.com/rbSmCCm7KC — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) June 13, 2020