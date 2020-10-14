Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Deadly sea snake washes up at Kings Beach
News

Deadly discovery on family beach

Chris Taylor
14th Oct 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A swimmer at a popular family beach has wrangled a rare sea snake after it washed up on shore.

Kristen Jones said she was concerned for the welfare of fellow swimmers and that the animal would become a bird's breakfast when she used a long stick to relocate the snake.

"I would hate to see that. The birds would have had a feast" she said.

The snake was threatening swimmers at Kings Beach before it washed up on shore on Wednesday morning.

Queensland Museum reptile curator Patrick Couper said the elegant sea snake, which was rarely encountered on the Coast, was just as venomous as its land cousin, the eastern brown.

"They inhabit inshore, soft-bottomed waters and feed on elongated fish," he said.

He said bites were "very rare" but the snake on the beach should be "regarded as dangerous and left alone".

A venomous sea snake washed on shore at Kings Beach. Picture: Chris Taylor
A venomous sea snake washed on shore at Kings Beach. Picture: Chris Taylor

"If it had washed ashore, it would be generally in a weakened condition and should be treated with caution," he said.

"They would still certainly be capable of giving a bite."

Ms Jones said fellow swimmers had initially warned her to watch out for the snake in the surf when she later found the animal washed up on the outgoing choppy tide with a blustery southeast breeze.

She carefully lifted it off the sand with a long stick and relocated it to the northern end of the beach to a rock pool.

Kristen Jones relocates a venomous sea snake after it washed on shore at Kings Beach. Picture: Chris Taylor
Kristen Jones relocates a venomous sea snake after it washed on shore at Kings Beach. Picture: Chris Taylor

She said the reptile was surprisingly heavy, and although it was moving around when she lifted it, once laying on the rock it was not moving at all.

Mr Couper's advice was to treat bites the same as from an eastern brown - apply pressure and seek "urgent medical attention".

editors picks kings beach snake bites
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bystander recalls bravery of strangers in fatal crash

        Premium Content Bystander recalls bravery of strangers in fatal crash

        News A 79-year-old Proserpine woman died in the fiery crash this morning.

        Second crash on major road just hours after fatal collision

        Premium Content Second crash on major road just hours after fatal collision

        Breaking A car drifted off Shute Harbour Rd before flipping down the embankment.

        Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

        Premium Content Whitsunday woman identified as fatal crash victim

        News Police say the woman was attempting to perform a U-turn when the two vehicles...

        Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards

        Premium Content Revealed: Labor candidates’ how-to-vote cards

        Politics Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert and Burdekin candidate Mike Brunker unveil...