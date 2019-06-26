Deadly toy warning after puppy’s shock death

A Brisbane dog breeder has issued a grave warning to dog owners after her puppy died from eating a rope toy.

Breeder of Bernese Mountain Dogs Andrea Wilkinson was devastated at the sudden death of their six-month-old puppy Angel.

The six-month-old puppy Angel tragically died after eating a rope. Picture: Supplied/Facebook



"Angel aka Daisy passed away on the 8th of June 2019, she was just over six months old," Ms Wilkinson said in a Facebook post.

"She died after ingesting rope, that rope was part of a dog toy. I hate rope toys for this reason."

After her owners realised she had ingested the toy, Angel was rushed to the vet who operated on her for more than three hours, working to remove the rope that had made its way into a number of her organs.

The vet, Dr Ray Baxter, said some segments of rope in her body were 40cm long and he was unable to save her.

The vet operated on Angel for over three hours to remove the rope from her system. Picture: Supplied/Facebook



"It is devastated when a case is unsuccessful, we tried so hard to save Angel but unfortunately there was a bacteria overload from the surgery, and she turned septic," Dr Baxter told That's Life.

"I removed multiple pieces of rope from Angel's stomach, it had tied knots around her intestines."

Angel had been living with her new owners after they purchased her from Ms Wilkinson, and they called her to say she had lost her appetite after eating a teddy bear toy with a rope inside of it.

"The rope blocked her intestines and bowel," Ms Wilkinson told That's Life.

"During the early hours of June 8, I got a heartbreaking phone call and was told she sadly passed away due to blood poisoning.

"It is so sad because it can be prevented so easily, people think they are doing their dogs a favour, but some toys could cost their dogs life."

In wake of the tragic event, both Ms Wilkinson and Dr Ray have warned dog owners against buying toys that contain rope, and to supervise their dogs when playing with toys.

The devastated breeder recommends dogs are given a carrot to chew on instead of a toy. Picture: Supplied/Facebook

"People would never leave a toddler to play with something in their mouth so why should it be any different with a dog?" Ms Wilkinson told That's Life.

"This is a lesson for all dog owners, even soft toys can be harmful if they swallow them, I would recommend giving them a carrot to chew on, at least that won't affect their insides."