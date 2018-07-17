Menu
TALENTED TEAM: Shakaya Costello and Deakoda Costello played for the Mackay Crows Youth Girls' on Saturday.
Deakoda selected for State Championship AFL team

by Claudia Alp
17th Jul 2018 1:43 PM

LOCAL junior footy player Deakoda Costello has been selected to represent Queensland in the State Championships after a gruelling weekend of round-robin AFL representative matches.

The North Queensland Youth Girls' Academy Championships was held at Whitsunday Sportspark last weekend as six sides, featuring players from Mackay, Townsville, Cairns, Cape York and Capricornia, vied for State Championship team selection.

Deakoda and sister Shakaya Costello represented the Whitsunday region playing for the Mackay Crows Youth Girls' Under-14's side.

Game Development Manager Dan Cordwell said Shakaya and Deakoda are exciting footballers with a natural talent.

"Their ability to get in and out between people and make some really strong tackles has been really impressive and their flair off the half-back flank then the midfield has been outstanding,” Mr Cordwell said.

"Overall, I'm really impressed with the girls.”

Deakoda will travel to Brisbane for the State Championships which will be held in September.

