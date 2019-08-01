DEAL DONE: Sugar giant waives demands to secure deal

GERMAN sugar Nordzucker has waived one of its major demands to allow the $120 million Mackay Sugar acquisition to proceed.

As of last night, the company acquired a 70 per cent controlling interest in the share capital of Mackay Sugar Limited after waiving its cane supply payment formula condition.

Before the deal went ahead, Nordzucker demanded all growers sign on to a new cane supply payment formula, moving from PRS to CCS.

CCS is the industry standard across the country and would help Mackay Sugar growers return to shorter, more productive seasons.

But as the deadline inched closer there were fears the deal could fall through with a number of growers still having not signed on to the new payment scheme.

On Wednesday morning there were 36 growers outstanding.

The Daily Mercury can confirm there are still a small number of growers who remain on the old system as of today.

The completion of the deal is the culmination of Mackay Sugar's 18-month worldwide search for a partner to invest in the business and improve milling performance.

Under the terms of the deal, half of the $2 per tonne grower contribution, up to a maximum of $10 million, will be repaid to growers within 30 days. The remaining half will be payable 12 months later