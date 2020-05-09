Dealing with ISO overload this Mother’s Day

Family therapist Donna Martin is delivering a Mother's Day online forum to help women put themselves first more.

IT’S Mother’s Day tomorrow (Sunday) and while most women are probably excited about it, there will be some that are feeling pressured and overloaded during these difficult times.

Family therapist Donna Martin is delivering a Mother’s Day online forum to help women put themselves first more often, and cope with the stresses and strains of life.

The free, online session is due to take place at 7pm and everyone is invited to “chat, share and learn and go away feeling energised and inspired”.

Mrs Martin, who is a midwife, coach, NLP and hypnosis master practitioner, antenatal and hypnobirthing educator, as well as a wife and mum, said it was an idea she had a while ago but it was now even more important.

“It’s something I’ve been thinking about for a while but this brought it all to a head and I just thought now’s the time to do it,” Mrs Martin, from Jubilee Pocket, said.

“These current times have added extra challenges for many and although restrictions are slowly starting to ease, I do believe it will still be some time before everything is back to ‘normal’.

“I speak with many women and one constant comes up and that’s connection - humans crave connection - but COVID-19 doesn’t really allow for that in the true sense. Isolation takes on a whole new meaning.

“The feedback I’m getting from mums is that many are at their wit’s end and have no time to do anything. Some women aren’t able to work and then they are having to home school as well.

“The aim of the session is to give people a safe platform to be able to share what they are feeling.”

Mrs Martin said that women especially could be feeling drained, overwhelmed and certainly not putting their own needs first.

“With that in mind, I decided to reach out to all the women I know and invite them to a little techy ‘gathering’ where I will share some insights and strategies that may be beneficial to them now and in the future.

“We will look at some of the ways we take things on, always wanting to do the right thing, getting to a place of ‘OMG what am I doing!’ and then some simple techniques that will start to change everything.

“It’s Mother’s Day, so what better day to give yourself some self-love and get together and connect for an hour?”

The free session starts at 7pm AEST. Click here to register.