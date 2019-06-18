DEAM COME TRUE: Inside the Day Dream Island opening night

DAYDREAM Island is back with a bang, after it dazzled at the official opening on Saturday night.

To celebrate the reopening of the much-loved island resort, and its incredible $100 million redevelopment, 150 celebrities, media, tourism notables and local politicians from around the country came together for what could be quite possibly be the party of the year.

The new-look resort designed by architecture firm, Hunt Design, pays homage to the beauty of the region and the heritage of the classic Queenslander.

The opening ceremony kicked off in the Atrium, which was designed to be welcoming and connects to the outdoors through the use of colonial shutters, a vibrant green wall and an alfresco area looking into the Living Reef.

An Aboriginal snake dance and a traditional Chinese dragon dance eased guests into the evening, as red and yellow dragons snaked through the crowd in time to the beat of a drum - a nod to both the traditional land owners, and owner China Capital Investment Group's heritage.

Ambassadors Kate Waterhouse, Lincoln Lewis and Phoebe Burgess dazzled and Mr Lewis said it was great to be back on the island.

The actor is a passionate eco-warrior, and he said he'd be back in the region next week, to attend a wedding.

A sit-down dinner ensued, to fuel guests up for a night of dancing. MP Julianne Gilbert addressed diners, and said the island had finally bounced back, after it took a devastating hit in 2017 when Tropical Cyclone Debbie tore through the region.

Ms Gilbert said the local tourism industry had shown its collective strength over the past two years, and was now "stronger than ever”.

The region will continue to grow, after the State Government committed $745 million over three years, Ms Gilbert said.

Ms Gilbert applauded CCIG's significant investment in the island resort, and said investment was key to driving tourism and growth in the region, as well as hundreds of local jobs.

Ricki-Lee Coulter was awe-inspiring in a silver gown, as she belted out hits in the intimate setting by the water, and fireworks lit up the skies as Kylie Minogue's On a Night Like This swept over the crowd.

Fireworks can signal the end of an event, but the night was only just heating up, with the underwater observatory doubling as a gin bar.

There was something eerily beautiful, sipping on Husk Distllers' Ink Gin, with the backdrop of marine life swimming serenely right in front of your face.