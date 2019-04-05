Ironman’s widow gets control of estate

Dean Mercer suffered a heart attack at the wheel of his car while driving near his home in 2017. Picture: Harvie Allison

Dean Mercer suffered a heart attack at the wheel of his car while driving near his home in 2017. Picture: Harvie Allison

THE widow of a sporting legend whose shock death rocked the Gold Coast has been given the green light to take control of his estate.

Mother of four Reen Corbett-Mercer, from Mermaid Waters, was granted probate of champion ironman Dean Mercer's estate by the Supreme Court on March 1.

Probate was granted on Mercer's will, sworn in August 2004, 13 years before he suffered a heart attack at the wheel of his car while driving near his home.

The will appointed Corbett-Mercer, herself a champion ironwoman, as the sole executrix of his estate, which includes shares in Dean's company Barrowise and the $2m home they owned jointly, according to court documents.

Following his death aged 47 on August 28, 2017 at Gold Coast University Hospital in Southport, Reen was appointed a director of Barrowise, alongside Dean's older brother Darren, 51.

Dean Mercer suffered a heart attack at the wheel of his car while driving near his home in 2017. Picture: Harvie Allison

Reen and Darren are equal shareholders in Barrowise, according to a company search.

His will states that he has left everything to his widow, but does not state the size of the estate, according to the court file.

The granting of probate was uncontested and a routine step after death.

Mercer was one of the stars of surf lifesaving's golden era through the 1990s.

His grit and determination was recognised with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for service to surf lifesaving.

Following his success with two Australian ironman titles and five NSW state championships he moved to Shelly Beach on the Sunshine Coast, where he enjoyed success with Maroochydore and Mooloolaba, and then to Mermaid Waters on the Gold Coast.

His memory has been honoured with a trophy in his name at this week's Australian surf lifesaving titles, at the Broadbeach and North Burleigh surf life saving club SLSC until Sunday.

Reen Mercer and her son Brayden read a tribute during a memorial service for their husband and father Dean Mercer on the Gold Coast. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

He died in hospital after paramedics rescued him from his car which crashed into a fence after veering across four lanes of traffic.

Corbett did not speak publicly about her husband's death until a few months ago when she wrote the foreword to a book about coping with the grief of the loss of a husband.

The couple have four sons together, Brayden Kane 14, Rory Kyle 12, Lachlan Noah 10 and Joshua Vince 7.

Dean's older brother Darren, also an ironman champion, has spoken several times about the loss of his brother and his legacy.

At the time of his death Dean's family described him in a statement as an amazing husband and loving father who had a love for life and surf.

He was a marketing manager and had also been coaching the next generation of surf lifesaving at Kurrawa on the Gold Coast.

Mercer's death certificate, filed in court and dated September 22, 2017, states his cause of death was "not yet determined".

However a family spokesman said that his cause of death had since been found.

Mercer was cremated on September 11, 2017 at Heritage Park Crematorium in Goodna, and an informal memorial was held at the Kurrawa Sports Club.

Champion swimmer Grant Hackett said at the time of Mercers death that Mercer had been "one of the greatest ironman to walk the earth'.

Mercer was born in Bulli, NSW and grew up nearby in the coastal NSW town of Thirroul, south of Sydney, the son of electrician John and pharmacy assistant Maureen, the certificate states.

A lawyer representing the Mercer family yesterday said they did not wish to comment.