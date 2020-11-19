Queensland, I was wrong. As gut-wrenching as that is to admit, I'm sorry. I was a dunce for doubting you.

Initially in The Sunday Telegraph, then The Daily Telegraph and finally on the Big Sports Breakfast radio show, I repeatedly claimed this was Queensland's worst side in 40 years of State of Origin.

Clearly, you're not.

Dean Ritchie: Sorry Queensland I was wrong.

The Maroons have beaten NSW 2-1 with a side that will forever be etched into State of Origin history and folklore.

I wasn't being a smart alec, nor chasing click bait. I genuinely believed this Queensland side was inferior to any other Maroons side that has played since Origin began way back in 1980.

There is no doubt NSW had a stronger side but Origin isn't won on paper - they are claimed through a combination of courage, camaraderie and commitment.

This side might be unfashionable but they are also unbelievable.

You'd think after reporting on rugby league for 31 years I would know better than to dismiss or smear Queensland.

After my comments, Wayne Bennett said I had "problems" and should be drug tested for calling his mob the weakest side in 40 years.

Maybe old Wayne is right. This is my mistake and I will own it. Never again will I question Queensland's spirit, ability and depth.

I don't like you, Queensland. Never have, never will, but I have to admire you. I stand here embarrassed and humiliated.

Queensland, I ask for your forgiveness. I'm off now to see the doctor, My drug test awaits.

