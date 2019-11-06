Death at tourism hotspot in hands of coroner

Whitsunday Police have confirmed yesterday's drowning at Whitehaven Beach is not suspicious.

Georgia Simpson

POLICE are continuing to investigate a person's death at Whitehaven Beach yesterday but have deemed it was not suspicious.

Whitsunday Police said as of 9am this morning, police investigations into the incident were continuing and a report has been handed to the coroner.

Paramedics responded to reports of a drowning on Whitehaven Beach about 1.30pm yesterday.

At 5.40pm yesterday, Whitsunday Police confirmed a person had died earlier that day at the popular tourist beach.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said a rescue helicopter was tasked to the beach just after 2pm, but the team was not required.

She said reports indicated witnesses were already performing CPR on the person when the helicopter was en route.