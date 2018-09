BREAKING: A body was found in a boat off Grassy Island.

BREAKING: A body was found in a boat off Grassy Island. Contributed

THE body of a 72-year-old Proserpine man was located on a boat just off Grassy Island on August 30.

Police have confirmed that the man had been performing diving related activities.

The death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Police have submitted a report to the Coroner.