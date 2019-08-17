Death row inmate’s creepy last words

The latest inmate to be put to death in the US had some very unsettling last words in the moments before his sentence was carried out.

Stephen West sobbed as he sat strapped to an electric chair at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville on Thursday evening.

Through tears the 56-year-old offered a few final words.

"In the beginning, God created man. And Jesus wept. That's all."

He was pronounced dead at 7.27pm (local time).

West was convicted of killing 51-year-old Wanda Romines and her 15-year-old daughter, Sheila, in 1986.

He kidnapped the pair and stabbed Ms Romines more than 40 times before raping her teenage daughter and stabbing her to death as well.

West never admitted to the crimes and maintained his innocence until his death.

He is the fifth person to be put to death in Tennessee since the state resumed executions in August last year, and the third to die via electric chair.

Execution witnesses said West appeared to be "very emotional" in the moments before his death, according to reports.

A veil covered his face when the electric current was turned on.

For his last meal West chose a Philly cheesesteak and fries.

The 56-year-old had previously said he had no preference in the way the execution was carried out, which would automatically mean lethal injection would be used.

But he changed his mind this week, deciding he would prefer the electric chair.

In a court filing, his lawyer said while the electric chair was "unconstitutional" it was "still less painful" compared to the three-drug lethal injection used by the state.

In Tennessee, condemned inmates whose crimes occurred before 1999 can opt for the electric chair.

His lawyer previously argued there were multiple other alternative methods of execution that would "significantly reduce the substantial risk of severe pain and suffering" that comes with lethal injection or electrocution.

There have been claims current drug used by the state, midazolam, results in a prolonged and torturous death.

In a February court filing, West's lawyer argued that a single bullet to the back of the head, a firing squad, a "euthanasia oral cocktail" or one-drug pentobarbital would be more humane.

West was one of four death row inmates who sued last year, asking a federal court's permission to use a firing squad as an execution method.

The use of firing squads is currently only allowed in Mississippi, Oklahoma and Utah.

STEPHEN WEST'S CRIMES

West was just 23 when he was convicted of the murders.

He was working at McDonalds and had spent three years in the US Army,

In a clemency plea to the governor, West's lawyers wrote that it was actually his accomplice, 17-year-old Ronnie Martin, that killed the mother and daughter.

Martin worked with West at McDonald's and went to high school with Sheila, the 15-year-old victim.

Both of the women were found with multiple stab wounds and their hands bound behind their backs.

The teenage girl had been stabbed 17 times, with 14 of those wounds found to be consisted with "torture type cuts", according to reports.

West was sentenced to death over the crimes but Martin pleaded guilty as a juvenile and received a life sentence with the possibility of parole in 2030.

The governor denied West's clemency application, which also said West had been taking powerful medication in prison to treat mental illness.

Following the execution, West's lawyers said they were deeply disappointed the state executed "a man whom the state has diagnosed with severe mental illness; a man of deep faith who has made a positive impact on those around him for decades; and a man who by overwhelming evidence did not commit these murders but has nevertheless taken personal responsibility for his involvement in these crimes."