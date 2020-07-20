Menu
Opposition leader Deb Frecklington
Politics

Deb shuts down Springborg questions

by Jessica Marszalek
20th Jul 2020 4:49 PM
The dumping of Lawrence Springborg from the LNP executive is a matter "for behind closed doors", opposition leader Deb Frecklington says.

Ms Frecklington stumbled over her words on Monday as she refused to say when she found out the party founder had been dropped as a party trustee and wouldn't respond to suggestions he was dumped because of his support for her.

The Courier-Mail today reported Mr Springborg had been "dumped" from the party's executive, blindsiding senior party figures and sparking fears of a membership "revolt" just months before the state election.

Lawrence Springborg has been dumped from the party’s executive in a move which shocked senior party members. Picture: Steve Pohlner
The shock move followed his speaking out at the last state executive meeting against the undermining of party leader Ms Frecklington, saying President Dave Hutchinson's position was untenable if issues couldn't be resolved.

When asked about the "dumping" today, Ms Frecklington said: "These are matters for the, between the party president and Lawrence Springborg, and I understand that the decision was made for him not to be a trustee."

"But what I will say is this, is, like I say with all party matters, they are for behind closed doors.

"I don't comment, I never have, and I won't comment on those matters.

"But what I will say is this, Lawrence Springborg has made an incredible contribution, he will continue to make an incredible contribution and I look forward to talking to him on a regular basis like I always do and will continue to do."

Asked further questions, she said: "I've addressed these matters and Lawrence Springborg has put out a statement."

Asked whether Mr Springborg was dumped because of his support for her, she dodged the question, referring again to his statement.

In the statement, the party stalwart said: "Since I have retired from state parliament I have refrained from engaging in public commentary on party political matters."

"It was a great privilege to represent the interest of LNP members as a party trustee," he said.

"The appointment of party trustees is a matter for the party's state executive."

