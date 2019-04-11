DEBATE: How to bring people to our region

Current member for Dawson, George Christensen, speaks at the 2019 Dawson Debate in Mackay flanked by candidates Brendan Bunyan, Colin Thompson, and Belinda Hassan. Simon Vigilante (centre) moderated the session.

Current member for Dawson, George Christensen, speaks at the 2019 Dawson Debate in Mackay flanked by candidates Brendan Bunyan, Colin Thompson, and Belinda Hassan. Simon Vigilante (centre) moderated the session. Emma Murray

HOW DO we bring people to the region, whether it be tourists or skilled workers? They were the main questions people had for candidates at the Dawson Debate.

The 2019 Dawson Debate, organised by the Mackay Region Chamber of Commerce, became a place for politicians to agree - mostly, and for the community to ask questions. Attracting tourists was the first question of the night, with the candidates asked how the Federal Government can support local and state government in encouraging people to tour our region.

Katter's Australian Party candidate Brendan Bunyan said the money would flow into tourism if the mining and agriculture industries were thriving, with workers spending more in the local economy.

"People talk about pumping money into something ... sometimes we need to make it work naturally," he said.

United Australia Party's Colin Thompson felt it was more important to bring people to the region by streamlining air travel to Mackay and Proserpine.

"When people are in a position to holiday, they want the best bang for their buck," he said. "It comes down to access... you've got to get two planes (here)."

He said the UAP would look at flight schedules to the region and improving infrastructure.

But bringing tourists to the region is not the only thing Dawson is struggling with. The skilled-worker shortage impacting businesses on every level was a key topic for the night.

Sitting Dawson MP, George Christensen, said while Mackay's youth unemployment rate was manageable, Townsville's 17% youth unemployment rate needed to be addressed.

He said keeping students in the region when they finished high school, and educating them through local universities was the best way to ensure the future of the region.

But in the short term, Mr Thompson said it was issues like the cost of living that were keeping skilled workers away.

Mr Christensen described the region as blessed and said: "There is so much going on for our region, why aren't people moving here?"

Labor candidate Belinda Hassan said there was no easy way to address the immediate demand, but planning ahead could help with the skills shortages in the future.

One Nation candidate Debra Lawson pulled out of the debate due to scheduling conflicts and Greens candidate Imogen Lidnenberg was unable to attend.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Youth retention rate

A year 12 student asked the candidates how they could help people like him stay in the region when they finish school.

Mr Thompson said there needed to be more training in schools to show students what their future could be.

"The mining and agriculture (industries) need to engage better at a school level so (their) choices are clear," he said.

This would allow them to make an informed choice and not make assumptions about what jobs were available in the region Mr Thompson said.

Mr Bunyan said in his experience, students first coming out of school were not ready to work.

"Two out of ten are ready to take on a full-time job," he said.

Electric vehicles

Ms Hassan was quick to defend the Labor party's policy on 50% of new car sales be electric vehicles by 2030 when a community member asked about them.

"It creates sustainability moving forward," she said.

"We've got the lowest uptake of electric vehicles in the world."

But Mr Christensen said it was the added cost to the base rate for the car that made it in expensive exercise to put put targets like that into policy.

He said it would make cars, which were already expensive in the region, even more so.

"Governments shouldn't be saying you have to buy an electric car," he said.

Mr Thompson said having an electric car in the city may be useful, but in central and northern Queensland it was just impractical.