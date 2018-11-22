Debate over luxury hotel plans

RESORT: A graphic of the proposed the 27 metre high, 149 room, hotel development for the Langford Rd site in Flametree.

AN APPLICATION for a seven-storey hotel development in Langford Rd, Flametree, has been submitted to Whitsunday Regional Council.

The particular location has attracted a series of developments in the past few years, with parcels of land having been previously subdivided for private waterfront residential homes.

The developer, Well Smart Funnel Bay Development, has described the area known as Funnel Bay as "like nowhere else on Earth”.

The proposed luxury hotel would consist of 140 rooms, nine villas, facilities including, restaurants, a swimming pool and decks, courtyard and landscaped areas, playground, spa and gym, theatre, a chapel and a two-storey private parking facility with 153 carparks.

Locals have expressed concerns regarding the development, with some commenting the exterior facades of the proposed structure do not adhere to or fit in with the natural surroundings of Funnel Bay.

Others have raised the question of whether or not the area has adequate infrastructure and waste management systems in place for the influx of people a hotel would present.

Think Airlie have received hundreds of draft submissions in objection to the proposed seven-storey hotel development at Funnel Bay.

Think Airlie spokesperson Clay Bauman said there were several design components that did not adhere to the current planning scheme.

"This design's height is three times what is allowed in our current planning scheme and they want to build down to 3m away from the National Park, when 25m is the present council requirement,” Mr Bauman said.

He said Think Airlie was not against development, but was lobbying instead for a more environmentally- friendly design.

"Does it not seem obvious that this beautiful little bay should be home to a quality, low-impact eco-resort that will raise our region as something better than the ordinary rather than an offering that is just the same as every other heavily developed coastal town?” Mr Bauman said.

A council representative was unable to comment on the impact such a major development would have on the area until an extensive report was completed by council staff, which would not be until early next year.

"The expected time frame for an assessment and report to be completed on such a major infrastructure project is February next year for the report to go before council,” they said.

"This application is still being assessed by council's planning department in relation to the applicable codes. When the assessment has been completed a report will be prepared for council's consideration.”

The proposed development adjoins the Conway National Park's southern and western boundaries and the council issued the developer with an information request in September relating to the application, specifically addressing Matters of State Environment Significance and a bushfire plan.

The development application is open for public consultation until December 3, and Whitsunday Regional Council said they will consider all submissions signed by the submitter as part of its assessment of the proposed development.