Deb's awkward Today show exchange

Deborah Knight and Anthony Albanese on the Today show this morning. Picture: Channel 9

ANTHONY Albanese was on Channel 9's Today program this morning, repeating his usual talking points on John Setka and the drought.

I want to highlight a question host Deborah Knight managed to sneak in at the end of the interview.

"Just quickly on that issue of leadership, are you happy with the way it's all going in the role as Opposition Leader? Are you concerned that perhaps it isn't living up to what you had hoped it would be when you went into the role?" Knight asked.

"Not at all Deb. I'm enjoying each and every day," Mr Albanese replied.

"The truth is it's a tough job, being the Opposition Leader. Particularly coming in after a defeat where everyone expected us to be successful. The only thing I miss about my previous life is my Friday morning appearances on the Today show."

Mr Albanese, you will recall, was so eager to take over the Labor leadership that he essentially auditioned for it before Bill Shorten had even delivered his concession speech on election night. The next day, he officially announced his candidacy.

And he had no trouble whatsoever winning the job. But in the months since, Mr Albanese has faced criticism inside the party for his approach to opposition.

The loudest concern is that Labor is "capitulating" to the government too often on major policy differences - an idea Mr Albanese completely rejects.

Earlier this week, the respected political writer Troy Bramston reported on the dissatisfaction within Labor's ranks, saying Mr Albanese "has done next to nothing" to demonstrate the party has learned from its election defeat and revealing some of the colleagues who supported his elevation are having "buyer's remorse".

Bramston said opposition MPs "often cringe" over their leader's tactics and strategy.

"For a guy who wanted to be leader so bad, and couldn't wait to announce he was running for it less than 24 hours after the election, he does not know what to do with the job," one unnamed frontbencher told him.

The longer this sort of internal tension festers, the more awkward questions Mr Albanese will face about it.