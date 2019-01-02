December in review

DECEMBER 7: CORAL spawning around Daydream Island prompted excitement in the marine community. The highly anticipated annual event began around 3-5 days after the full moon, and Marine Biologist Johnny Gaskell said it's a method of reproduction that could help rebuild other parts of the reef.

DECEMBER 7: WHITEHAVEN Beach was ranked second best in the world by travel website Flight Network. It's snow white sand, bright turquoise waters, and it's close location to the Great Barrier Reef make it an Australian icon.

Whitehaven Beach is the second best in the world. Georgia Simpson

DECEMBER 7: JUBILEE Pocket boy Cody Banks was diagnosed with cancer of the pineal gland in October. Family and friends rallied around the brave boy and his family and raised over $15,000 via a GoFundMe page. In an extra effort to help the Gibbs Family, an event called Cody's Carnival has been organised.

DECEMBER 7: STATE Opposition Leader, Deb Frecklington visited to region to talk tourism with Whitsunday Regional Mayor, Andrew Willcox and local businessman Paul Darrouzet as well as local tourism operators.

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Mayor Andrew Wilcox, MP Deb Frecklington and Paul Darrouzet at the VMR. Georgia Simpson

DECEMBER 8: IT WAS a golden anniversary for Heather and Darrell Patullo, who have lived in the region together for their entire married lives. They celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with a big party with friends and family.

DECEMBER 8: PROSERPINE was on a sugar high, after it wrapped up the 2018 harvest with its highest Commercial Cane Sugar (CCS) count in 20 years. A Wilmar Sugar spokesperson said the Proserpine Mill had recorded its highest CCS numbers in about 20 years, and had the second highest in the state for 2018.

DECEMBER 8: FIRES raged around Bloomsbury, Andromache and Conway keeping fire-fighters and landowners busy as they fought the to contain the ferocious blazes. After a week long effort, the fires were able to be contained.

The Bloomsbury fire Jeppersen Farming Co

DECEMBER 13: A TOURIST was jailed for five years after killing Kevin Bankier, 46 in 2017. Omer Itshaky, 24 was sentenced in the Brisbane District Court after pleading guilty to possession of dangerous drugs, dangerous driving causing death while intoxicated and failing to provide a breath test.

DECEMBER 13: JUBILEE Pocket woman, Marlene Manto got an interesting surprise, after discovering a python in her bath, that had slithered up through the plug hole. Taking matters into her own hands, she grabbed the snake without a second thought, and took him outside.

DECEMBER 13: WILD weather lashed the region, after over a months' worth of rain recorded over the weekend. It was a welcome relief from the extreme heat the region had been experiencing and resulted in Cedar Creek falls, turning from a trickle into the gushing watery paradise it's known for. The weather was result of Ex Tropical Cyclone Owen.

DECEMBER 14: AFTER three years presiding over magistrate courts in Proserpine and Bowen, Whitsundays Magistrate Simon Young has moved on. Mr Young enjoyed his time working in the region, and was only leaving to be closer to his children.

DECEMBER 14: BOWEN boxing champ Cooper Maddern, put the finishing ouches on an outstanding 2018 by taking out the 63.5kg division at the Australian Boxing Championships. The 15 year old suffered a broken wrist a month out from the event, but it didn't stop him from clean sweeping the tournament held in Tasmania a fortnight ago.

Bowen boxing export Cooper Maddern 15 took out gold in 63.5kg at the Australian Titles in Tasmania. Alix Sweeney

DECEMBER 14: THE Wilson Beach Swimming enclosure was removed amid fears of crocodile attacks. The enclosure was badly damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie, and the Whitsunday Regional Council voted in favour for the removal. The debate was sparked after a risk assessment by zoologist Dr Adam Britton of Big Gecko Consultants.

DECEMBER 14: PLANS to redirect the railway line that runs through Collinsville were in the works, and the Whitsunday Regional Council intended to engage railway giant Aurizon before Christmas, in the hope of coming to an agreement to shift the railway line around Collinsville instead of through it.

DECEMBER 14: FRESH Fields News and Gifts celebrated a milestone, after the Proserpine business turned five. Owners Barb and Jim Cochrane began working for themselves in 2013 after realising Jim's long-term dream of running and owning his own bookshop and newsagent.

DECEMBER 19: A WOMAN was seen allegedly wielding an axe at McDonald's in Bowen. It is alleged the middle-aged woman brandished the item in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

DECEMBER 19: A PILOT had a lucky escape, after crashing a helicopter at Gumlu. The 41-year-old man was out spraying at about 6am when the helicopter crashed at a low height and flipped over on Perks Road, about 60km from Bowen.

DECEMBER 20: NEW facilities are on the horizon, with the Whitsunday Regional Council adopting detailed designs for a new terminal and jetties. The final design features a two-floor terminal, café facilities, a new carpark and public amenities, landscaping, and three finger pontoon jetties. The new facilities will replace the old terminal and jetty which was damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

DECEMBER 20: SHARK attack survivor Justine Barwick was reunited with the Queensland doctor that helped to save her life. She broke down in tears during the emotional reunion .

DECEMBER 20: WHITSUNDAY Regional Council CEO Barry Omundson resigned after three years at the helm. Mr Omundson said he would be venturing south to explore other opportunities and that moving closer to family was also a motivator behind his decision.

FAREWELL: Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox with CEO of the Whitsunday Regional Council Barry Omundso Inge Hansen

DECEMBER 21: BLOOMSBURY farmer Tony Jeppesen fears for the future of his son in the cane-growing industry due to the deregulation of power. Mr Jeppesen's family have been farming for almost 100 years and has had to cut costs in a bid to reduce power bills.

DECEMBER 21: THE New Year will see construction begin on the new $23 million Bowen Sewage Treatment Plant, with works set to begin in early January 2019. The Bowen Water Recycling project is part of Whitsunday Regional Council's Greening and Growing Bowen initiative to "improve amenity and tourism potential in Bowen, support economic growth and reduce effluent discharge volumes to the ocean”.

DECEMBER 21: A TRAGIC accident at Camp Kanga in Crystal Brook claimed the life of Diane Bailey. It is understood Mrs Bailey was John Deere Gator utility vehicle when it rolled on the Crystal Brook Rd property. She was remembered as an outgoing and vivacious woman by those who knew her.

DECEMBER 21: PROSERPINE State High School joint duxes, Amy Hungerford and Siena Gardner both secured an OP2. The pair received the highest scores for the local high school, and both plan to move away for university next year to pursue studies in Medicine and Business.