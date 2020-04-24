Decision made on public holiday after Bowen Show postponed

The Annual Bowen Show has had to postpone this years event due to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 health crisis. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland

THE Bowen Show Committee has officially announced the postponement of this year’s Bowen Show, but there is a silver lining - June 23 will remain a public holiday.

The committee has not set a new date for the Bowen Show, saying it is dependent on how the next few weeks play out with the COVID-19 health crisis.

Bowen Show president Mick Boyce said the event was still up in the air and with show rides and games travelling south later in the year, they may need to reassess the decision.

“The Queensland Government said they are not going to cancel the public holiday,” he said.

“We don’t know when it will go ahead, not at all. It is up to Australians, how they behave, it’s up to the virus.”

Mr Boyce said they had decided to postpone the event rather than cancel at this stage and would continue to monitor the situation until they could announce an official date.

“We’ve said we are postponing it, so we leave our options open,” he said.

“We don’t want to say cancelled because then that’s it, it’s done and dusted, so at this stage we’re just waiting to see.

“The options are on the table.”