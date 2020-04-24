Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Annual Bowen Show has had to postpone this years event due to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 health crisis. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland
The Annual Bowen Show has had to postpone this years event due to the uncertainty from the COVID-19 health crisis. PICTURE: Jordan Gilliland
News

Decision made on public holiday after Bowen Show postponed

Anna Wall
24th Apr 2020 4:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Bowen Show Committee has officially announced the postponement of this year’s Bowen Show, but there is a silver lining - June 23 will remain a public holiday.

The committee has not set a new date for the Bowen Show, saying it is dependent on how the next few weeks play out with the COVID-19 health crisis.

Bowen Show president Mick Boyce said the event was still up in the air and with show rides and games travelling south later in the year, they may need to reassess the decision.

“The Queensland Government said they are not going to cancel the public holiday,” he said.

“We don’t know when it will go ahead, not at all. It is up to Australians, how they behave, it’s up to the virus.”

Mr Boyce said they had decided to postpone the event rather than cancel at this stage and would continue to monitor the situation until they could announce an official date.

“We’ve said we are postponing it, so we leave our options open,” he said.

“We don’t want to say cancelled because then that’s it, it’s done and dusted, so at this stage we’re just waiting to see.

“The options are on the table.”

bowen events bowen show bowen showground committee covid-19
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Like getting a punch in the nose’: Veteran's disappointment

        premium_icon ‘Like getting a punch in the nose’: Veteran's disappointment

        News A veteran says it’s ‘bloody terrible’ that restrictions will stop him from flying Cannonvale’s flag at half-mast this Anzac Day.

        Further details about two people killed in head-on crash

        premium_icon Further details about two people killed in head-on crash

        News The fatal crash occurred at Lethebrook this morning.

        Politician’s $160 million promise to reopen ag colleges

        premium_icon Politician’s $160 million promise to reopen ag colleges

        Politics Funding hinges on party securing balance of power at state election

        Man found in jetski: Burglary and weapon charges laid

        premium_icon Man found in jetski: Burglary and weapon charges laid

        News Charges have been laid after an alleged break and enter in Bowen.