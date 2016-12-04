30°
Decorating the spirit of deserving local families

Inge Hansen | 4th Dec 2016 4:00 PM
JOY: Executive officer at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods is ready to spread the Christmas cheer.
JOY: Executive officer at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods is ready to spread the Christmas cheer. Inge Hansen

ONE Whitsunday couple's random act of kindness will see a number of families in need receive a Christmas tree this festive season.

About eight weeks ago the couple, who wish to remain anonymous, donated about 15 Christmas trees to the Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre.

Now, the couple are inviting locals in the community to donate decorations to dress up the trees before they are distributed to families.

Executive officer at the Neighbourhood Centre Rebecca Woods said it was a unique act of generosity from this couple.

"It's something I have seen in much larger cities like Melbourne and Sydney but I thought it was a really nice way to pass on Christmas spirit,” she said.

"The tree is a tradition but also a luxury for some people so to have that reminder and to have that atmosphere in the home is really great.”

With the act of kindness made public on Facebook, Ms Woods said it inspired others in the community to donate trees.

Ms Woods said anyone who felt a tree would help them with Christmas spirit could call the Neighbourhood Centre where their names would be taken down.

"It's for people who have perhaps moved to the area and don't have a Christmas tree or anyone who doesn't have one and is doing it tough,” she said.

The donating couple will put together and distribute the trees to each family in person early in December.

"They're in the process of sorting through decorations at this point,” Ms Woods said. For more information, phone 49467850.

Topics:  christmas tree whitsunday neighbourhood centre

Local Partners

