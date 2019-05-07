Dedicated volunteers help voters make their choices

RIVALS: Ann Riley and Warren Barry rally for their chosen parties at the Proserpine pre-polling booth this federal election.

THE pre-polling booth in Proserpine opened yesterday, allowing voters to use the public holiday as an opportunity to vote for the nation's next leader.

The only pre-polling booth servicing the southern Whitsundays region opened at 8.30am and welcomed more than 200 people through the doors before noon.

Volunteers were running the show inside and out as both Liberal and Labor campaign supporters handed out how to vote flyers to voters on their way in.

One dedicated Labor campaign supporter, Warren Barry, has spent the last 50 years involved with federal election campaigns.

Born and raised in Proserpine, Mr Barry has lived most of his life in the sugarcane town and first got into supporting politics when his dad, Jack Barry, ran for Labor in 1946.

Mr Barry said supporting elections for Labor was something he had always done.

"I've always been involved, I started handing out flyers when I was four or five years old. I was out letterbox dropping,” he said.

"Now all these years later, you're buggered if I know how I still keep getting involved.

"People keep ringing me up and asking me if I can help and so I do.”

A school teacher for 45 years, Mr Barry took leave from teaching to work closer to politics and became a senior policy advisor from 2000 to 2010.

He said having the chance to vote was an opportunity everyone eligible to do so should be making the most of.

"Voting is the chance for people to maintain our democracy,” Mr Barry said.

"You've got to vote, or we'll end up with situations we don't want to be in.

"It's ignorant not to vote - you need to educate yourself and go do it.”

Also putting in the hours out the front of the Proserpine pre-polling booth was Ann Riley who has been supporting the local, state and federal elections for 15 years.

Mrs Riley said she liked to help at elections because to her, it was the right thing to do and she wanted to encourage locals to stand up for what they believed in.

"You can't sit on the fence, someone has to come out here and do it,” she said.

"If you believe in something you have to get out and do it.”

A proud Liberal supporter, Mrs Riley said the flyers she was handing out at the voting booths were helpful no matter what voting preference people had.

"It doesn't matter who you vote for, if you take the paper we are offering you, at least you can see what you need to do when you get inside to vote,” she said.

Pre-polling booth opening hours for the Whitsundays are:

PROSERPINE

Whitsunday Masonic Lodge

Monday, May 6 - Friday, May 10 (8.30am-5.30pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am-5.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am-6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8.30am-5.30pm)

Friday, May 17 (8.30am-6pm)