'Deep blue circle' could attract more visitation

EXCITEMENT is rife following a chance Google maps "deep blue circle” discovery last Saturday by Daydream Island's 'Living Reef' marine biologist Johnny Gaskell.

Massive colonies of pristine Staghorn and Birdnest coral were sighted about 100km off the Whitsunday coast.

Mr Gaskell, who discovered the hidden secret along with divers Joe Egan and Richard Poustie, said the corals were afforded the protection of a 20-metre deep lagoon.

"Inside the walls of this lagoon, which we estimate to be about 150 metres across and at least 20 metres deep, was extremely delicate but undamaged Staghorn and Birdsnest corals - huge colonies of it,” he said.

"This is extremely important for the ecology of the reef, as the healthy corals in the lagoon will play a big role during this year's coral spawning. Recolonisation to other areas will be the key to the ongoing resilience of the reef. The good news is, there is still so much colour and beauty out there.”

Blue hole: Marine biologist Johnny Gaskell discovered an incredible “Blue Hole” in the heart of the Great Barrier Reef when searching on Google Maps.

Tourism Whitsundays sales and marketing manager Tash Wheeler strongly encouraged tourists to visit the region in light of this discovery.

"Everyone who visits the reef with a commercial tourism operator contributes to sustaining the reef through an Environmental Management Charge, which is included in the ticket price,” she said.

"The funds the Australian Government receives from the EMC are vitally important in the day-to-day management of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park and in improving its long-term resilience.

"As well, our tourism industry is committed to responsible practices and actively participates in programs to protect the reef's health. As a region, we are 100% committed to delivering a premium Great Barrier Reef experience to our visitors, both on and under the water, as well as from above, including flying over the iconic Heart Reef, only visible in the Whitsundays.”